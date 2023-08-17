GAS PRICES REMAIN STUBBORNLY HIGH AT $15.47 A GALLON, DEFYING PROMISED $12 TARGET BY DREW ADMINISTRATION

Amid rising frustrations, gas prices have surged to an exorbitant $15.47 per gallon, in stark contrast to the much-touted pledge of the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration to cap prices at $12 within their first year in office. With August 16, 2023 marking over a year since the administration took office, the unfulfilled commitment has left citizens grappling with disappointment.

Dr. Terrance Drew’s 2022 electoral campaign resonated with promises of relief at the pump, vowing a complete removal of gas taxes until prices stabilized, aiming for a $12 per gallon rate during the initial year in power. Sadly, this has remained an elusive target. The administration’s failure to quell skyrocketing gas prices has ignited skepticism among the public.

As transportation costs continue to escalate, citizens question the feasibility of the administration’s ambitious plans. While the global energy landscape and supply chain intricacies contribute to the situation, many hoped for tangible progress in line with the promised objectives. The persistent gap between assurances and reality highlights the challenges of navigating complex economic dynamics.

While Dr. Drew’s administration grapples with this pressing concern, citizens eagerly await meaningful action to alleviate the financial strain imposed by soaring gas prices. The unmet promise serves as a stark reminder of the uphill battle between political pledges and practical governance.