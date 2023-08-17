FORMER DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HON. SHAWN K. RICHARDS STRESSES IMMEDIATE HEALTH NEEDS OVER GRAND AMBITIONS FOR NEW HOSPITAL IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Amidst the ambitious vision for a state-of-the-art hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew must not overlook his responsibilities as the Minister of Health. While plans for a fancy new hospital are exciting, there remains an immediate obligation to address pressing health-care challenges and maintain functional systems that cater to the present needs of the people.

Recent developments have raised concerns about the government’s approach. Reports suggest that the new administration procured 15 dialysis machines, identified as K94 models, yet these machines are reportedly outdated and await commissioning. This raises questions about the government’s commitment to providing up-to-date and effective health services.

The previous Team Unity government had taken steps to upgrade satellite hospitals and enhance health-care accessibility, focusing on saving lives in emergencies. The forthcoming state-of-the-art hospital must not overshadow the ongoing need for efficient staffing, equipment, and services across existing facilities. While the anticipation of a new hospital is valid, it should not distract from fulfilling immediate responsibilities.

Opposition party PAM leader Hon. Shawn K. Richards voiced concerns about the government’s lack of transparency regarding the planned hospital’s details, designs, and timelines. The past history of the SKN Labour Party administrations of the past with many unfulfilled promises, exemplified by projects like the La Valee golf course, fuels skepticism about the new hospital’s progress. Additionally, the fate of the current Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital raises questions – will it be repurposed or rehabilitated, and what about capacity development for health-care professionals?

Prime Minister Drew must recognize that the people’s health needs cannot wait for distant promises. A balanced approach is essential, ensuring that while aspirations for a new hospital are pursued, the current health-care infrastructure remains resilient and responsive to the community’s requirements.