Naquille Harris: Fastest Man in St. Kitts and Nevis Wins National Championships

Naquille Harris has firmly established himself as the fastest man in St. Kitts and Nevis, clinching the title with a spectacular performance at the National Championships. Harris not only won the 100m dash but also earned the prestigious National Championship Male Athlete of the Meet, known as the Golden Baton Award.

Awards and Honors:

Indoor 60m Record Holder

2023 AAC Indoor Second Team All-Conference – 60m

2023 AAC Outdoor Third Team All-Conference – 100m

2023 NCAA East First Round Qualifier – 100m

2023 Indoor Track and Field (ITF):

Harris competed in three meets during the season, showcasing his exceptional talent. At the AAC Championships, he earned all-conference honors with a second-place finish in the 60m dash, breaking the school record with a time of 6.70 seconds. He also placed first in the 60m dash at the Alex Wilson Invitational with a time of 6.80 seconds.

2023 Outdoor Track and Field (OTF):

In a standout season, Harris competed in eight meets, qualifying for the NCAA East First Round in the 100m dash. At the AAC Championships, he earned all-conference honors by placing third in the 100m dash with a time of 10.18 seconds, the second-fastest time in the program’s history. Additionally, he ran the 200m in 21.07 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in the program’s history. At the Billy Hayes Invitational, he was part of the 4x100m relay team that recorded the third-fastest time in school history at 40.14 seconds.

Previous Achievements (2021-22 Seasons at Suny Delhi):

Before his current accolades, Harris attended Suny Delhi in Delhi, New York, where he ran for two years. In his second season, he was the NCAA Division III outdoor runner-up in the 100m dash with a time of 10.45 seconds. At the 2022 AARTFC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, he won titles in both the 100m dash (10.35 seconds) and the 200m dash (21.07 seconds) for two consecutive years. Both times are AARTFC records and personal bests.

Personal Background:

Born on May 16, 2002, Naquille D. Harris attended Cardinal Hayes High School, where he began running track in his sophomore year. He is the son of Steve and Denise Harris and has one sister, Nakela Harris. Harris is currently majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies at UC, continuing to build on his impressive track career.

Naquille Harris’s journey from Cardinal Hayes High School to breaking records and earning top honors on national and international stages exemplifies dedication, talent, and hard work. His remarkable achievements make him a shining star in athletics for St. Kitts and Nevis.