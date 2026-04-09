FUEL CRISIS EXPLODES: FERRIES HALT, FARES RISE, AND PRESSURE MOUNTS AS GAS NEARS $20 A GALLON

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A full-scale transportation and economic crisis is tightening its grip on St. Kitts and Nevis as fuel prices soar to an unprecedented EC $19.60 per gallon, with projections pointing toward an historic and alarming breach of the $20 mark.

The fallout is now undeniable.

Ferry operators are shutting down.

Costs are rising.

And public frustration is boiling over.

In a major escalation, the MV Mark Twain has announced a temporary suspension of operations effective April 15, 2026, joining the MV Waterman and other vessels already signaling operational halts. Operators cite a crushing 35% surge in fuel costs — a spike so severe that continued service is no longer viable without imposing unbearable increases on passengers.

Even as one operator pauses services to avoid passing the burden onto commuters, others have already begun raising fares, with ticket prices climbing as high as EC $40.

But perhaps the most explosive development is the growing public outcry — now amplified by respected social activist Dr. McCarta Browne, who has issued a direct and emotional appeal to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a viral statement that is rapidly gaining traction across social media, Browne declared:

“Dr. Drew, I don’t care how much war there is in the Middle East. I am begging you, as the Minister of Finance, to cap fuel prices and realign national priorities. The country cannot afford this. The government must act; this is national security. Come on, man.”

His words cut to the core of a nation under pressure — framing the fuel crisis not just as an economic issue, but a matter of national stability and security.

Browne’s call echoes growing demands for immediate intervention, including proposals to slash fuel taxes or cap prices at EC $15 per gallon — a stark contrast to the current reality inching toward $20.

Meanwhile, the silence from the Drew administration has become increasingly deafening.

Across the Caribbean, governments in Antigua, Anguilla, and The Bahamas have moved to shield citizens through targeted relief measures, subsidies, and tax adjustments. In St. Kitts and Nevis, however, no such policy response has been announced.

This inaction is being viewed by critics as a dangerous gamble — one that risks triggering widespread economic disruption.

Adding fuel to the fire — quite literally — is the government’s earlier assurance that gas prices would not exceed EC $12 per gallon. That promise has now been obliterated, with prices nearly doubling that threshold.

The consequences are cascading:

• Transportation services collapsing

• Cost of living surging

• Businesses scaling back operations

• Consumers bracing for deeper hardship

The Federation now stands at a critical crossroads.

With ferry systems faltering and public pressure intensifying, the question is no longer whether intervention is needed — but whether it will come in time.

As fuel prices surge toward uncharted territory, the nation watches and waits — for action, for leadership, and for relief.