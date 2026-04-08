COCAINE COURIER BUSTED EN ROUTE TO ST. KITTS

Airport Sting Unravels Drug and Cash Smuggling Attempt at Piarco

By Times Caribbean News Desk

A routine security operation at Trinidad and Tobago’s Piarco International Airport erupted into a high-stakes drug interception on Monday morning, after a female passenger bound for St. Kitts was dramatically arrested with cocaine and cash concealed on her person.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at approximately 10:55 a.m. on April 6, 2026, when a vigilant Woman Estate Constable stationed at a security checkpoint identified suspicious anomalies during a routine body scan. The passenger, a Trinidadian national from Carenage, had been preparing to board a Caribbean Airlines flight destined for St. Kitts.

What initially appeared to be a standard screening quickly escalated into a targeted search. Acting on instinct and training, the officer escorted the woman to a private search room for further examination. It was there that the alleged smuggling operation was exposed.

Authorities reportedly discovered a pink balloon tightly strapped around the woman’s waist. Inside were 17 pellets containing a total of 281.5 grammes of cocaine—meticulously packaged in a manner consistent with narcotics trafficking operations.

But the discovery did not end there.

A subsequent inspection of the woman’s carry-on luggage revealed additional red flags, including US$5,189 in cash along with TT$30, raising further suspicion about the intent and scope of the operation.

Law enforcement officials swiftly moved in, placing the woman under arrest. She remains in custody as investigations intensify into what authorities believe could be part of a wider drug trafficking network operating between Trinidad and the wider Caribbean.

This latest bust underscores growing concerns over the use of regional air routes for illicit drug movement, particularly involving courier-style smuggling tactics designed to evade detection.

Security officials have praised the alertness and professionalism of the officer involved, noting that such interceptions are critical in safeguarding borders and disrupting the illegal narcotics trade.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to pursue further leads, including potential accomplices and the origin and intended destination of the drugs.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor this developing story.