THE $304M DEFICIT BUDGET BOMBSHELL

THE SHOCKING TRUTH BEHIND ST. KITTS–NEVIS’ 2025 BUDGET — DREW GOVERNMENT’S $28M CLAIM EXPLODES INTO A RECKLESS $304M DEFICIT REALITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — The 2025 Budget was not merely flawed. It was reckless, misleading, and economically dangerous.

In December 2024, the public was told—confidently and repeatedly—that the 2025 fiscal plan would run a manageable deficit of approximately EC $28 million. Today, the truth stands exposed in cold, unforgiving numbers: the actual deficit is approaching a staggering EC $304 million.

This is not a rounding error. It is a near EC $275 million misrepresentation of the country’s financial reality.

Put plainly, Parliament approved a budget that bore little resemblance to the Government’s true spending trajectory. While citizens were reassured with modest figures and polished presentations, the administration burned through public funds at a pace that has now left the Treasury facing a crater-sized hole.

No serious government—none—experiences a budget collapse of this magnitude by accident. This was not the result of “external shocks” or unforeseeable events. Such a fiscal implosion can only occur through gross negligence, deliberate concealment, or both.

The consequences will be felt long after the speeches fade. Massive new borrowing is now inevitable, saddling taxpayers with debt for years to come. Future budgets will be squeezed, leaving less room for healthcare, education, social protection, and infrastructure. Perhaps most damaging of all is the erosion of trust in the nation’s financial stewardship.

Budgets are supposed to be honest roadmaps, not political wish lists or camouflage. When projections are wrong by more than ten times the approved figure, unavoidable questions arise: Who knew the numbers were unrealistic? Why was Parliament misled? Why were corrective measures not taken when warning signs were evident?

The public deserved transparency. Instead, they were handed a fiscal illusion.

Until there is full disclosure, accountability, and credible explanation, confidence in Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s economic management remains deeply shaken—and his competence in handling the nation’s finances is rightfully under intense scrutiny.