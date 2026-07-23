DR. HON. SHAWN RICHARDS’ REPORTED SEISMIC LETTER TO NATASHA “SHANNY” GREY-BROOKES FUELS RESIGNATION RUMOURS AND MOUNTING PRESSURE FOR HER TO STEP DOWN

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — PAM could be heading for a major political showdown.

Sources close to the party claim former Deputy Prime Minister and longtime PAM stalwart Shawn Richards has submitted a hard-hitting letter to Political Leader Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes, raising serious concerns about her leadership and the party’s direction.

The alleged letter has not been made public, and neither Richards nor Grey-Brookes has officially confirmed its contents.

However, insiders say Richards reportedly believes PAM has failed to rebuild momentum since its crushing 2022 election defeat and may be deeply dissatisfied with what critics describe as weak, uninspiring leadership.

Even more explosive, sources claim the letter may include an ultimatum demanding major changes at the top.

That has triggered one massive question across St. Kitts:

WILL SHAWN RESIGN FROM PAM?

Political whispers suggest Richards could step away from the party, reduce his involvement or reconsider his future if the leadership fails to respond.

No resignation has been confirmed.

Still, the situation could become a serious crisis for PAM. Richards remains the party’s most successful elected figure and the only PAM candidate to win a seat in the 2022 general election.

His departure—or even a temporary withdrawal—would send shockwaves through the party and could further weaken its efforts to regain national support.

Richards previously stepped aside as PAM leader and publicly encouraged members to support Grey-Brookes. That makes the reported fallout even more dramatic.

For now, PAM remains silent while rumours spread rapidly.

Did Shawn Richards really demand that Grey-Brookes step down?

Has he issued an ultimatum?

And is PAM now on the edge of an internal political earthquake?

Until the alleged letter is released, the claims remain unconfirmed.

But one thing is certain: all eyes are now on Shawn Richards and PAM.

This is a developing story.