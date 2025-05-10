FROM ST. KITTS TO SILVERWARE: MOSES-GARVEY MAKES HISTORY WITH ASTON VILLA U18s

Ex-SKN International Guides Academy Side to Double Glory – Eyes Treble Next!

Birmingham, England – May 9, 2025

In a sensational twist of Caribbean excellence on English soil, Aaron Moses-Garvey, former St. Kitts and Nevis international striker, is making waves in elite European football – this time, from the touchline.

Now the head coach of Aston Villa Football Club’s Under-18 team, Moses-Garvey has written his name into the history books by leading the young Villans to a remarkable league and cup double, just over a year after assuming the role in January 2024.

And the fairy tale isn’t over yet.

With two trophies already in the bag, Moses-Garvey and his teenage titans are now one game away from clinching a historic treble, an unprecedented feat in the academy’s recent history.

St. Kitts-Nevis Talent Shining Bright

Adding even more Caribbean pride to the success story, the Villa U18 squad includes two players of St. Kitts and Nevis heritage, proving that the federation’s football legacy continues to grow on the international stage.

Moses-Garvey’s rapid rise through the coaching ranks is built on over a decade of elite youth development experience. His resume includes high-level coaching at West Bromwich Albion, multiple roles within Villa’s Academy, and a playing career that included stints at Birmingham City FC and appearances for the SKN Men’s National Team.

His coaching philosophy—rooted in discipline, development, and dynamic play—is delivering not just wins, but a pipeline of promising talent for Villa’s senior squad.

“It’s not just about trophies. It’s about building men, developing professionals, and leaving a legacy,” Moses-Garvey said in a recent post-match briefing.

With his eyes firmly set on that final piece of silverware, the treble, one thing is clear: Aaron Moses-Garvey isn’t just coaching football—he’s crafting the future.

And for the twin-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis?

It’s another proud reminder that small islands can produce giants of the game.