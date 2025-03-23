Canada’s PM Calls Early Election to Thwart Trump’s “Annexation” Threat!

In a dramatic move, Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap federal election for April 28, vowing to stop what he describes as Donald Trump’s “brazen attempt” to take over Canada. Carney, a former central banker, has declared an all-out political war against Trump’s escalating rhetoric, in which the U.S. president has dismissed Canada’s borders as “artificial” and urged the country to become America’s 51st state.

Carney’s bold stance has electrified the nation. “Trump wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen,” he declared in a fiery speech. The election, originally set for October, has now been fast-tracked as Carney seeks a mandate to protect Canada’s sovereignty amid Trump’s economic and political pressure campaign.

With trade wars escalating and national security concerns mounting, this election is no longer just about domestic issues—it’s about survival. Polls suggest a tight race, with opposition leader Pierre Poilievre struggling to distance himself from Trump’s influence.

As Trump pushes ahead with new tariffs set for April 2, the world watches anxiously: Will Canada resist or fall under Trump’s grip? The battle for Canada’s future has begun.