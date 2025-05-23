FORMER ST. MAARTEN PM SILVERIA JACOBS TO HEADLINE PAM’S HIGH-STAKES CONVENTION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – 23 May 2025 —

In a headline-grabbing announcement, St. Kitts’ third-largest political party, the People’s Action Movement (PAM), has confirmed that former Prime Minister of St. Maarten, the Honourable Silveria Jacobs, will be the featured speaker at its Annual Convention on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at PAM Headquarters.

This high-profile engagement is seen as a bold strategic move as PAM continues to reassert itself on the national stage. Silveria Jacobs, a respected Caribbean leader, is expected to bring powerful insights on leadership, crisis management, and regional cooperation, drawn from her years at the helm of St. Maarten during historic challenges, including the recovery from Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before becoming a national leader, Jacobs spent over two decades in education and public service, later transitioning to politics where she rose to become Prime Minister of St. Maarten. Her voice has resonated globally—from the United Nations podium to bilateral forums—on issues such as climate change, gender equality, SIDS development, and sustainable energy.

“PAM is honoured to host a leader of such distinguished service,” said Political Leader Mrs. Natasha Grey-Brookes. “Her presence underscores PAM’s commitment to leadership grounded in experience, integrity, and vision.”

The PAM Convention will also include candidate announcements, a keynote by Grey-Brookes, and renewed calls for national transformation. As the third-largest party in St. Kitts, PAM is positioning itself as a critical force for change heading into the next electoral cycle.

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Venue: PAM Headquarters

Theme: Leadership. Resilience. Transformation.

PAM’s 2025 convention promises to be a defining moment in its ongoing resurgence—bringing regional wisdom and local momentum together under one roof.

Contact:

[email protected]

1(869)665-4754

New vision. Bold voices. PAM is ready to lead.