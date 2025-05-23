SIXTY-NINE SWEAR LOYALTY TO KINGFULL LIST OF NEW BRITISH CITIZENS IN HISTORIC TORTOLA CEREMONY

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI –
In a significant milestone for the Virgin Islands, sixty-nine individuals proudly pledged allegiance to King Charles III and the United Kingdom during a mass naturalisation ceremony held at Government House on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The event marked a powerful affirmation of unity, identity, and shared history as the newest British Citizens formally joined the broader British family.

Presided over by His Excellency Governor Daniel Pruce and Registrar General Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro, the ceremony featured the Oath of Allegiance and Pledge of Loyalty, symbolic of the enduring relationship between the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The full list of new British Citizens is as follows:

  1. Israel Bahadoor
  2. Ahija Kalifa Faith Cristianna Barth
  3. Erieana Keysha Karen Bobb
  4. Ioni Millicent Green-Brown
  5. Myrna Elaine Burrell
  6. Raymond George Burrell
  7. Kahlea K’Jairah Morvelle Choucoutou
  8. Shanta Latricia Connor
  9. Eva Fe Nares Cook
  10. Andrew Ricardo Cooper
  11. Nigel Maurice Cooper
  12. Marie-Lou Dierdre Creque
  13. Hilario Ubiera Crispin
  14. Barbara Louisa D’Abreau
  15. Carlen Zara Daly
  16. Maurica Evanda Shamona Duncan
  17. Jason Lamon Dunkley
  18. Michele Valerie Lucinda Saint-Edmondson
  19. Roger St. Hope Edmondson
  20. Sahodra Faulkner
  21. Petra Francis
  22. Joanna Equis Miranda-Gaskin
  23. Suzette Ann Marie Grant
  24. Ruth Karon Joslin Hazell
  25. K’Mari Shyne Helliger
  26. Rhohani Shyann Hypolite
  27. Keren Ailza Industrus
  28. Mikey Shavone Joseph
  29. Shanda Princess Joseph
  30. Sarab Kosmass
  31. Tarek Kosmass
  32. Rainford Brian Legair
  33. Leonardo Kenado Lewis
  34. Kenley Emanuel Matthew
  35. Steadroy Anthony Matthew
  36. Jahlil Robertson Mendes
  37. Everton Edward Morgan
  38. Aaliyah Eliza Alexandra Morris
  39. Delano Juvaun Nibbs
  40. Veronica Erica Okoro
  41. Nosa Everest Omo-Igbinomwanhia
  42. Daniel Paul
  43. Ketlene Rosaline Bowman-Penn
  44. Patria Marilis Mateo Penn
  45. Sundrimonie Pertabsingh
  46. Brenton Howard Peters
  47. Zobeida De Los Angeles Mercedes De Potter
  48. Jimron Jade Purcell
  49. Yudy Altagracia Maldonado Reyes
  50. Kedesha K’Shoni Rochester
  51. Mickel Deshon Rogers
  52. Loinel Lancell Smith Rosario
  53. Junior Kadafi Samuel
  54. Petagaye Roxanne Daley-Savage
  55. Heida Fiana Marlita Joyles-Selwood
  56. John Frantz Septus
  57. Micheal Benerdo Pedro Elmondo Simmons
  58. Ronald Shridat Singh
  59. Chaneca Jewel Smith
  60. Kathia Patricia Gonzalez Steer
  61. Radcliffe Anthony Stone
  62. Sabrina Celina Thomas
  63. Valerie Thomas
  64. Edward Ralph Titre
  65. Kia Cherica Janay Vanterpool
  66. Gladys Mae Walters
  67. Dorca Maria Wells
  68. David Leroy Williams
  69. Marcia Junuissa Josephine D’Junie Williams

As they embark on this new chapter, these citizens are now part of a global network bound by shared values, history, and opportunity. The Virgin Islands community celebrates their achievement—and the deepening of its ties with the United Kingdom.

