SIXTY-NINE SWEAR LOYALTY TO KINGFULL LIST OF NEW BRITISH CITIZENS IN HISTORIC TORTOLA CEREMONY

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI –

In a significant milestone for the Virgin Islands, sixty-nine individuals proudly pledged allegiance to King Charles III and the United Kingdom during a mass naturalisation ceremony held at Government House on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The event marked a powerful affirmation of unity, identity, and shared history as the newest British Citizens formally joined the broader British family.

Presided over by His Excellency Governor Daniel Pruce and Registrar General Mrs. Tashi O’Flaherty-Maduro, the ceremony featured the Oath of Allegiance and Pledge of Loyalty, symbolic of the enduring relationship between the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The full list of new British Citizens is as follows:

Israel Bahadoor Ahija Kalifa Faith Cristianna Barth Erieana Keysha Karen Bobb Ioni Millicent Green-Brown Myrna Elaine Burrell Raymond George Burrell Kahlea K’Jairah Morvelle Choucoutou Shanta Latricia Connor Eva Fe Nares Cook Andrew Ricardo Cooper Nigel Maurice Cooper Marie-Lou Dierdre Creque Hilario Ubiera Crispin Barbara Louisa D’Abreau Carlen Zara Daly Maurica Evanda Shamona Duncan Jason Lamon Dunkley Michele Valerie Lucinda Saint-Edmondson Roger St. Hope Edmondson Sahodra Faulkner Petra Francis Joanna Equis Miranda-Gaskin Suzette Ann Marie Grant Ruth Karon Joslin Hazell K’Mari Shyne Helliger Rhohani Shyann Hypolite Keren Ailza Industrus Mikey Shavone Joseph Shanda Princess Joseph Sarab Kosmass Tarek Kosmass Rainford Brian Legair Leonardo Kenado Lewis Kenley Emanuel Matthew Steadroy Anthony Matthew Jahlil Robertson Mendes Everton Edward Morgan Aaliyah Eliza Alexandra Morris Delano Juvaun Nibbs Veronica Erica Okoro Nosa Everest Omo-Igbinomwanhia Daniel Paul Ketlene Rosaline Bowman-Penn Patria Marilis Mateo Penn Sundrimonie Pertabsingh Brenton Howard Peters Zobeida De Los Angeles Mercedes De Potter Jimron Jade Purcell Yudy Altagracia Maldonado Reyes Kedesha K’Shoni Rochester Mickel Deshon Rogers Loinel Lancell Smith Rosario Junior Kadafi Samuel Petagaye Roxanne Daley-Savage Heida Fiana Marlita Joyles-Selwood John Frantz Septus Micheal Benerdo Pedro Elmondo Simmons Ronald Shridat Singh Chaneca Jewel Smith Kathia Patricia Gonzalez Steer Radcliffe Anthony Stone Sabrina Celina Thomas Valerie Thomas Edward Ralph Titre Kia Cherica Janay Vanterpool Gladys Mae Walters Dorca Maria Wells David Leroy Williams Marcia Junuissa Josephine D’Junie Williams

As they embark on this new chapter, these citizens are now part of a global network bound by shared values, history, and opportunity. The Virgin Islands community celebrates their achievement—and the deepening of its ties with the United Kingdom.