Former St.Kitts and Nevis Minister Roy Jones of Dr. Sir Kennedy A Simmonds-led PAM Administration Passes Away

Mr. Roy Jones, a former Minister in the Dr. Rt. Hon. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds-led People’s Action Movement (PAM) administration of 1989-1993, has passed away. Jones, who was first elected in 1989, served as the Member of Parliament for Constituency 7 after defeating former St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Minister and MP, St. John Payne. His victory contributed to PAM’s significant win, securing 6 of the 11 federal seats in the St. Kitts and Nevis Parliament.

During his tenure, Jones served as Minister of Trade and Industry, a role in which he made notable contributions to the economic development of the Federation. However, his political career in St. Kitts and Nevis came to an end in 1993 when he was defeated by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, who would go on to become Prime Minister.

Prior to his political career, Jones was a founding General Manager of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Caribbean Insurance Company (NCI), alongside Denzil Crooke and Rhoda Tweed. The company, which began operations in 1973 with a modest capital of $250,000, quickly grew under their leadership, becoming a symbol of financial security in the Caribbean. Their efforts, operating from a small office on Church Street, laid the foundation for NCI’s success, with its ties to the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank strengthening its growth.

In a speech delivered at the 2022 PAM convention, Sir Kennedy Simmonds recalled Jones’ journey into politics, highlighting his hard work and dedication. “When I asked Roy to run in Constituency 7, he was living in New York, but he agreed to return home. Initially, our internal polling showed him way behind, but he worked hard and steadily improved his position.”

Jones recognized that the people of Constituency 7 were deeply passionate about having a hospital in their community. His belief that delivering on this promise would solidify his victory was instrumental in his win. With the support of Sir Kennedy Simmonds, the Mary Charles Hospital was built, a facility named in honor of Mary Charles, the first woman to run for political office in St. Kitts for PAM or any party.

Jones later migrated to the United States after his time in public office. His legacy, however, remains rooted in the Federation through his contributions to politics, business, and community development.

He will be remembered as a man of perseverance, vision, and commitment to the betterment of St. Kitts and Nevis.