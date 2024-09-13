Mrs. Diani Jimesha Drew Continues Philanthropic Efforts Through JOY PROJECT With Another Donation to a Preschool

Mrs. Diani Jimesha Drew, known for her dedication to charitable work, has made another significant contribution through her Joy Project Initiative. Continuing her mission to improve learning environments for young children, she recently donated several fans to another preschool in the Federation. This latest act of generosity is part of her “Cool Schools Initiative,” which aims to ensure that every preschool in the Federation is adequately cooled.

In a heartfelt social media post following her recent visit to the Salvation Army Preschool, Mrs. Drew expressed her gratitude to the staff, saying, “This morning, I was delighted to visit the Salvation Army Preschool to donate several fans as part of The Joy Project’s ‘Cool Schools Initiative.’ My heartfelt thanks to the teachers and staff for their warm hospitality. I truly admire their dedication and commitment to the children’s well-being.”

Over the last few months, Mrs. Drew has donated dozens of fans to various preschools, highlighting her unwavering commitment to enhancing the learning environment for young children across the Federation. Her efforts through the Joy Project continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the children and teachers she supports.