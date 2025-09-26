The 42nd Anniversary Independence Black Tie Gala in New York is Tonight

New York, USA – September 26, 2025 — The Federation’s proud diaspora in the United States is set to dazzle tonight as the 42nd Anniversary Independence Black Tie Gala unfolds in the Bronx, New York.

Held under the distinguished patronage of Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince Drew, this year’s gala promises to be an elegant and memorable evening of celebration, culture, and national pride.

The prestigious event, running from 7:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M. at the Villa Barone Manor, is a collaboration between the St. Peter’s Alumni and Friends, the Kittitian and Nevisian Association (KANA), the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy to the USA, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Consulate in New York.

A Distinguished Program

The evening’s keynote address will be delivered by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Guiding the night’s program will be host Alphonso Henry and hostess Adelcia Farlance, ensuring elegance and energy throughout the festivities.

Entertainment and Celebration

Guests will be treated to unforgettable performances including:

EBJ Harmonics , five-time Panorama Champions, delivering the sweet sounds of steel pan excellence.

, five-time Panorama Champions, delivering the sweet sounds of steel pan excellence. DJ Chico , spinning the best in Caribbean rhythms.

, spinning the best in Caribbean rhythms. UpFront Band, bringing the live energy to the dance floor.

With such a lineup, attendees can expect nothing short of a spectacular evening, blending sophistication with the pulsating heartbeat of Caribbean culture.

A Night of Patriotism in the Diaspora

As St. Kitts and Nevis marks 42 years of Independence, the gala serves not just as a celebration but as a reaffirmation of national unity and pride abroad. For the diaspora community, it is also a powerful reminder of the Federation’s achievements and enduring spirit.

The 42nd Independence Anniversary Black Tie Gala is more than an event — it is a statement of identity, unity, and cultural resilience.