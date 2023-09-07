Former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas Reports Theft of Over $10,000 in Separate Incidents at His Marriott Suite**In a startling turn of events, former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas has reported a series of thefts totaling over $10,000 from his suite at the Marriott hotel. The incidents have sent shockwaves through the community, shedding light on the economic hardships faced by many.Initially handled internally by the hotel management, the matter gained urgency when no progress was made in recovering the stolen funds. Subsequently, the police were alerted and swiftly interviewed an employee who confessed to the theft, citing financial struggles as the motive.Though the money was returned to Dr. Douglas, the employee was promptly terminated. This incident has ignited a broader conversation about the stark economic disparities in the country, with some expressing outrage at the perceived extravagance of government officials juxtaposed with the financial challenges faced by the populace.This incident serves as a stark reminder of the increasing financial strain felt by citizens across various industries. As the Drew Led Administration grapples with economic woes, questions arise about the measures in place to address the pressing concerns of the workforce.