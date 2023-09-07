Deputy Prime Minister Hanley heads Off Island Again. Jets to Jamaica in the Midst of the Most Chaotic Opening Week of Public Schools in History!

As St. Kitts and Nevis grapples with what is being dubbed the most tumultuous and ill-prepared start to a school year in its history, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, has once again left the island. This time, amid a backdrop of schools in disarray, Hanley has jetted off to Jamaica, a move that has ignited a firestorm of criticism.Government-run schools across St. Kitts opened their doors amidst ongoing renovations, repairs, and construction work. Some were still in the process of being painted, while others lacked basic amenities like running water. The most distressing aspect, however, was the delayed delivery of school meals, leaving children famished for hours.Hanley’s extended absence, set to span at least five days, including the weekend, has raised eyebrows, particularly in light of the administration’s hefty expenditure on overseas travel for ministers. Critics point out that this inaugural year has seen unprecedented sums allocated to per diems and first-class tickets, even as thousands of citizens find themselves excluded from vital poverty alleviation programs. The Deputy Prime Minister’s travel priorities are coming under intense scrutiny, calling for a reevaluation of resource allocation.