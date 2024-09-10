Deejay Flames Expresses Gratitude and Lauds the Successful Hosting of Creatives Forum by Department of Creative Economy

In a recent media statement, renowned entertainment figure Dwayne “DJ Flames” Fergussin extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Department of Creative Economy for the successful execution of the week-long Creatives Forum. Although unable to attend due to prior commitments, DJ Flames followed the forum closely and shared his thoughts on its outcomes and its impact on the future of the creative industries in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Department of Creative Economy for successfully hosting the week-long Creatives Forum. While I was unable to attend due to my schedule, I followed the proceedings closely, and I have my perspective on the forum’s outcomes and its significance for the future of our creative industries,” DJ Flames stated.

He emphasized that no single person, government, or entity can claim ownership of the entertainment and creative sectors, stressing the need for collaboration across the board. “Entertainment is a dynamic, collaborative industry that thrives on diversity and inclusivity. However, the role of the government is essential when it comes to providing legislative frameworks, facilitating funding, and fostering partnerships. The government must continue to collaborate with creatives and entertainers to ensure we build a vibrant and thriving creative economy,” DJ Flames remarked.

One of the key issues raised by DJ Flames was the need for better infrastructure to support the creative economy. He highlighted that the industry cannot grow without the necessary resources and facilities to nurture talent. Additionally, he pointed out the importance of public education and compliance regarding the amended Copyright Act, especially in light of St. Kitts and Nevis signing on to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

DJ Flames, who has been involved in the entertainment industry since 1998, shared his wealth of experience. He spoke about his early days organizing “School Outs” events and the four major annual events he spearheaded. He also reflected on his involvement in organizing the first modern entertainment awards in 2015, which provided him with valuable insights into the inner workings of the industry.

As he prepares to launch the St. Kitts Nevis Entertainers and Creatives Awards (SKNECA) in 2025, DJ Flames is committed to celebrating and uplifting creatives in the federation. He expressed his excitement about the Department of Creative Economy’s support for this upcoming initiative and looks forward to working together to make SKNECA a reality.

“We must prioritize getting it right—not just for the government or any one person or entity, but for the entire industry. To that end, I call upon the Department of Creative Economy to design a strategy where they engage with everyone, across their respective sectors, to collect information and frame the necessary legislation. This will require careful planning, collaboration, and the expertise of those who live and breathe the creative industries full-time,” DJ Flames urged.

He acknowledged the dedication and resilience of many players in the entertainment sector, including Shannon Hawley, DJ Tero, Phonse Rodney, Team Inception, Blazeboy Entertainment, and many more. DJ Flames stressed the importance of unity among stakeholders, stating that the creative economy cannot flourish without the input of those actively involved in the industry.

DJ Flames praised the Department of Creative Economy for taking a positive step with the Creatives Forum but emphasized the need for a thorough SWOT analysis to ensure future success. He mentioned sharing his views and solutions with Hon. Samal Duggins and Ms. Robertine Webbe, encouraging the department to consider both praise and constructive criticism.

“I encourage them to listen and acknowledge both the praise and constructive criticism they receive. It’s essential to ask questions about positive feedback, as sometimes people applaud based on who is involved rather than the actual content of the work. Similarly, some may offer criticism simply because of who executed the event, rather than the quality of the execution itself,” DJ Flames noted.

He concluded his statement by expressing his confidence that, with continued collaboration and inclusion of all sectors, the entertainment and creative industries in St. Kitts and Nevis have the potential to thrive and benefit everyone involved.

“With love and respect for all creatives,” DJ Flames signed off his statement, reaffirming his commitment to the creative community.