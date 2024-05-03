St. Kitts and Nevis Absent from Caribbean Investment Summit 2024 Line-Up

As anticipation builds for the Caribbean Investment Summit 2024 (CIS24), one notable absence looms large: St. Kitts and Nevis will not be represented at this year’s event. Despite the participation of all other Citizenship by Investment (CBI) jurisdictions, including high-level executives from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and the Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA), St. Kitts and Nevis and CEO Michel Martin will be conspicuously missing from the discussions.

Scheduled to take place from May 22-25, 2024, at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, CIS24 is set to be the region’s flagship investment migration event. Industry leaders, service providers, and stakeholders will convene to delve into pressing issues and opportunities within the CBI industry. With St. Kitts and Nevis notably absent, questions arise about the implications for the country’s CBI program and its standing within the regional investment landscape.

While leaders from other jurisdictions will share insights and strategies for enhancing program resilience, the absence of St. Kitts and Nevis raises concerns about missed opportunities for collaboration and advancement within the CBI sector. As the event approaches, stakeholders eagerly await further developments and insights into the future of CBI in the Caribbean.