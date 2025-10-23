Dr. Shandelle Norford’s pivotal forensic role in The Perfect Neighbor elevates Caribbean excellence to the global stage

In a story that underscores both the rising global reach of Caribbean professionals and the grave realities of forensic science in high-profile crime cases, Dr. Shandelle Norford is emerging as a figure of major international relevance. A proud national of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Norford is now featured prominently in the newly released Netflix true-crime production The Perfect Neighbor — a gripping retelling of the Ajike “AJ” Owens case that has reignited debate on justice, race, and forensic accountability in America.

According to a detailed report by The Tab UK, Dr. Norford, who conducted Owens’ autopsy, shared chilling insights on the fatal bullet’s trajectory — from the right chest through multiple vital organs before lodging in the lower abdomen. Her precise forensic analysis dismantled speculation and established the scientific truth behind one of Florida’s most controversial shootings.

Dr. Norford’s professionalism, honed through years of experience and thousands of autopsies, has not only earned her credibility in U.S. courtrooms but also placed St. Kitts and Nevis on the global forensic map. Her integrity, clarity, and commitment to truth are now immortalized on Netflix, inspiring a new generation of Caribbean scientists to pursue excellence without borders.

Through The Perfect Neighbor, the world now sees what St. Kitts and Nevis has long known — Dr. Shandelle Norford is a brilliant example of Caribbean expertise at its finest.