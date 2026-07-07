CARICOM MOVES FORWARD: PHILIP J. PIERRE BEGINS CHAIRMANSHIP WITH REGIONAL EXPANSION AFTER DR. TERRANCE DREW’S EVENTFUL SIX-MONTH TERM

CARICOM TURNS THE PAGE: AFTER SIX TURBULENT MONTHS, PHILIP J. PIERRE OPENS NEW CHAPTER AS FRENCH GUIANA JOINS REGIONAL BLOC

By Times Caribbean News Desk

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — After one of the most debated and politically challenging six-month chairmanships in recent CARICOM history, the regional bloc has formally begun a new chapter under the leadership of Saint Lucia Prime Minister , with the admission of French Guiana as CARICOM’s eighth Associate Member.

The signing of the Associate Membership Agreement was among the first major developments under Pierre’s chairmanship, signalling an early focus on regional expansion and deeper Caribbean cooperation following a period marked by governance disputes, institutional debate, and heightened scrutiny within the Community.

Pierre described the occasion as “a meaningful act of regional inclusion,” saying the agreement goes beyond legal formalities and reflects CARICOM’s continuing commitment to strengthening regional integration.

“Integration is not static. It is a living process. It grows when we create new bridges and strengthens when we expand cooperation,” Pierre said during the signing ceremony.

French Guiana’s admission is expected to expand collaboration across several strategic sectors, including trade, economic development, climate resilience, security, education, health, environmental protection, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The development comes as CARICOM seeks to refocus attention on its regional agenda after months dominated by internal governance questions, particularly surrounding the reappointment process for Secretary-General . That issue prompted concerns from some member states over decision-making procedures and became a major topic during the Heads of Government Retreat held in Saint Lucia.

Against that backdrop, the admission of French Guiana provides an opportunity for the Community to highlight regional cooperation and institutional growth.

Pierre thanked the CARICOM Secretariat, the Government of France and for advancing the accession process and officially welcomed French Guiana into the regional family.

French Guiana now joins seven other Associate Members within CARICOM, expanding the Community’s network of regional partnerships while reinforcing its goal of greater Caribbean collaboration.

Regional observers will now be watching closely to see how Pierre’s chairmanship advances CARICOM’s priorities over the next six months, including economic resilience, food and energy security, climate action, regional transportation and continued institutional reform.

With a new Chairman at the helm and an expanded Community, CARICOM has signalled its intention to move beyond recent controversies and place renewed emphasis on regional cooperation, integration and collective development.