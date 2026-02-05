GUYANA: FOUR PORT WORKERS DIE IN ENGINE ROOM TRAGEDY AT GEORGETOWN WHARF; POLICE LAUNCH FULL INVESTIGATION

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the tragic deaths of four crew members who were found unresponsive aboard a cargo vessel docked at a wharf along Water Street, Cummingsburg, in Georgetown, on Wednesday evening.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, while the men were carrying out duties in the engine room area of the vessel.

THE DECEASED IDENTIFIED

Police have identified the four men as:

Brandon Deonarine , 18, a seaman of Support, East Bank Demerara

, 18, a seaman of Support, East Bank Demerara Nerwaine Persaud , 57, a boat captain of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara

, 57, a boat captain of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara Dominic Alexis , 33, a seaman of De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara

, 33, a seaman of De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara Getindra Sanchara, 25, an engineer of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara

The wide age range—from an 18-year-old just beginning his maritime career to a 57-year-old captain with years of experience—has deepened the national sense of loss and grief.

PRELIMINARY FINDINGS: SUSPECTED NOXIOUS FUMES

Preliminary investigations indicate that the men were inspecting a dry space in the lower section of the engine room when they were allegedly exposed to suspected noxious fumes. Shortly after entering the confined area, the men reportedly collapsed.

An alarm was raised by other crew members when the men failed to respond.

Emergency Medical Technicians and personnel from the Guyana Fire Service were dispatched to the scene and worked swiftly to extract the victims from the vessel.

PRONOUNCED DEAD AT GPHC

The four men were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they were pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

Their bodies have since been transferred to the hospital’s mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are pending to determine the exact cause of death.

INTENSIFYING CONCERNS OVER MARITIME SAFETY

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to establish the precise circumstances that led to the fatal exposure. Officials have indicated that further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Guyana’s maritime and port communities, reigniting concerns about:

Confined-space entry procedures

Air-quality testing and gas detection

Emergency response protocols

Enforcement of occupational safety standards

Industry observers expect a comprehensive review of safety procedures aboard vessels operating at local wharves as part of the investigative process.

A NATION IN MOURNING

As families grapple with sudden and devastating loss, the tragedy has underscored the dangers faced daily by maritime workers and the urgent need for strict adherence to safety regulations.

Four men reported for duty.

Four men never returned home.

As Guyana mourns, the nation now awaits answers—and accountability—in one of the deadliest port incidents in recent memory.