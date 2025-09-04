ECCB FAMILY PLUNGED INTO MOURNING ON PASSING OF CYBERSECURITY EXPERT DERRICK LEONCE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 2, 2025 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is mourning the untimely passing of Derrick Jonathan Leonce, Senior Information Security Analyst in the Bank’s Management Information Systems Department, and a respected cybersecurity leader in the region. He was 53 years old.

In a heartfelt statement, the ECCB described Derrick as a valued colleague who served the Bank and the region with dedication and professionalism for more than eight years.

“He was a valued member of our team and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working and interacting with him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Professional Journey

At the time of his passing, Derrick served as Unit Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Management at ECCB, a position he had held since 2017. His career spanned over two decades across the Caribbean and North America, where he built a reputation for information assurance, risk governance, digital forensics, and disaster recovery expertise.

Before joining the ECCB, Derrick held senior cybersecurity roles with the BMO Financial Group in Canada, including Senior Advisor at the Cyber Security Operations Center. He also served at Sentry Metrics in Toronto as Team Lead in Device Management, and earlier as an IT Security Analyst. His work extended into consultancy, where he developed IT assurance solutions, and he also held the post of IT Manager at the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank (ECHMB) in St. Kitts.

Academic and Professional Excellence

Derrick held a Master of Science in Information Technology (Security) from the University of Liverpool, and he pursued continuous professional development throughout his career. His certifications included:

Cybersecurity Leadership and Strategy – Florida International University

– Florida International University ISO27001 Certified ISMS Foundation – International Board for IT Governance Qualifications (IBITGQ)

He also earned a wide range of industry-recognized credentials such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC, GCFA, GREM, CHFI, MCSE, and others — underscoring his commitment to global standards in cybersecurity, compliance, and IT governance.

Skills and Contributions

Derrick was highly endorsed for his expertise in Disaster Recovery, Information Security, Business Continuity Planning, Project Management, and Risk Management. His leadership at ECCB was instrumental in advancing the Bank’s cybersecurity framework, digital resilience, and risk governance across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Final Farewell

A Service of Thanksgiving for Derrick Jonathan Leonce will be held on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Antioch Baptist Church in St. Kitts. Viewing begins at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m.. A private cremation will follow at the Liamuiga Funeral Home.

Derrick leaves behind a lasting legacy as a pioneer in regional cybersecurity and a colleague remembered not only for his technical expertise but also for his warmth, professionalism, and mentorship. His passing marks a significant loss for the ECCB and the wider Caribbean IT community.