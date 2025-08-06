FOOTBALL REVOLUTION BEGINS: SKNFA UNLEASHES STAR-STUDDED TECHNICAL DREAM TEAM TO TRANSFORM ST. KITTS & NEVIS INTO CARIBBEAN POWERHOUSE!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 6, 2025 —

In a bold and game-changing move, the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has fired the opening shot in its mission to dominate the Caribbean football landscape, unveiling a supercharged technical team destined to ignite a full-blown football revolution across the twin-island Federation!

Unveiled at a packed press conference at Football House on Friday, August 1, the new elite squad is led by none other than Brazilian mastermind Gilberto “Giba” Junior Damiano Macial, now officially appointed as Technical Director. His charge? Nothing short of transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a football superpower.

“I’m looking forward to work hard towards a common dream,” declared a fired-up Giba. “That dream is making St. Kitts and Nevis become a football powerhouse in the Caribbean!”

Joining him in this historic push for glory are:

Kalia Huggins , fresh off her Division 1 championship win, now serving as Head of Women’s Football

, fresh off her Division 1 championship win, now serving as Earl Jones , a veteran of the women’s national program, as Director of Youth Football for Girls

, a veteran of the women’s national program, as Travis Rogers , shaping the future as Director of Youth Football for Boys

, shaping the future as Lester Morris, tasked with building coaching excellence as Head of Coaching Education

Each team member delivered a rousing declaration of intent — not empty words, but a roadmap to reengineer every level of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Coach Kalia Huggins, a force in women’s football, laid out her bold vision:

“We’re bringing female football to levels it’s never seen before. I want to inspire women to get involved in every aspect—coaching, officiating, playing. We’re building a movement.”

Earl Jones, driven by purpose and passion, echoed the sentiment:

“I’d give up anything to develop young female talent. We’ve been doing wonders since 2017 — and we’re just getting started!”

Travis Rogers emphasized infrastructure and grassroots strength:

“The foundation is key. With support from clubs and the public, youth football will rise like never before.”

And veteran educator Lester Morris vowed to professionalize coaching across the Federation:

“By the time I’m done, we’ll have internationally certified coaches and a national league that commands respect across the region.”

Backing this formidable new lineup, SKNFA President Atiba Harris delivered a thunderous vote of confidence:

“I’m 100% confident that this group will lead us forward — and soon, we will be leaders in the region!”

This dramatic shake-up is more than a technical restructure — it’s a national call to action, a revival of football’s beating heart in St. Kitts and Nevis, and a rallying cry to players, coaches, fans, and dreamers alike.

The battle for Caribbean football supremacy has begun — and the SKNFA just declared war on mediocrity.

Brace yourselves — the future of football in the Federation is here, and it’s unstoppable.