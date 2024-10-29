Permanent Secretary in th Ministry of National Security Expected to Lead St. Kitts-Nevis CBI Technical Committee Board of Directors as Government Continues Restructuring of Program



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to appoint Glenroy Blanchette, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, as head of the newly established Technical Committee Board of Directors within the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU). This move is part of a comprehensive restructuring of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, guided by the CSI (Amendment) Regulations 2024. The aim is to reinforce the program’s standards and ensure it is revived and established its platinum brand status and continues to attract high-caliber applicants while maintaining the integrity and reputation of the Federation’s CBI initiative.

The creation of this specialized Technical Committee follows a series of reforms designed to address recent challenges facing the CBI Program over the last 2 years. The committee will comprise five members who will collaborate to enhance the program’s credibility and enforce rigorous due diligence on all applicants, ensuring that only qualified individuals are granted alternative citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to Mr. Blanchette, the Technical Committee will include:

A civil servant assigned by the Minister at their discretion

A civil servant appointed on the recommendation of the Head of the Continuing International Due Diligence Unit

The Chief Executive Officer of the CIU

A representative recommended by the Board of Governors, who may be either a senior CIU staff member or a board member.

The Technical Committee’s formation underscores the CIU’s commitment to elevating its due diligence processes, which have become increasingly critical in the competitive global CBI landscape. As the program adapts to new standards and regulatory expectations, the government and the CIU express confidence in Mr. Blanchette’s leadership and experience as pivotal to restoring the program’s reputation and reinforcing its status as a high-value CBI option.

These amendments signal a decisive shift toward enhanced oversight and regulatory rigor, positioning the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme to rebuild and reassert itself as a global leader in the investment citizenship market.