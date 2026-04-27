Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne Sends Message of Solidarity to U.S. President Trump Following White House Security Incident

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda (Times Caribbean) — Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, has formally written to United States President Donald J. Trump expressing relief that he was unharmed following what was described as a disturbing armed incident during Saturday evening’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

In the official correspondence dated April 27, 2026, Prime Minister Browne extended condolences and support not only to President Trump and Mrs. Trump, but also to all those who were present during the alarming security breach.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda, and on my own behalf, I extend to you, to Mrs Trump, and to all who were present… our deep relief that you were unharmed,” Browne stated.

The Antiguan leader strongly condemned the act of violence, emphasizing that no political grievance or ideological difference should ever result in the use of weapons against democratic institutions, elected officials, members of the media, or citizens exercising their freedoms.

“We strongly condemn this act of violence. No grievance or political difference can ever justify the use of arms against democratic institutions, elected leaders, members of the press, or citizens gathered in the exercise of free expression,” the letter read.

Prime Minister Browne also used the opportunity to reaffirm Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to democratic principles, highlighting the importance of lawful conduct, civil discourse, and institutional respect.

“My Government stands with the United States in affirming that democracy must be defended by law, reasoned debate, respect for institutions, and peaceful civic conduct. Violence has no place in public life,” Browne wrote.

The Prime Minister further praised the rapid response and bravery of U.S. law enforcement officers whose actions reportedly prevented a more severe tragedy. He also extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured officer involved in the incident.

In closing, Browne reaffirmed Antigua and Barbuda’s solidarity with the United States Government and its people during the unsettling episode.

The letter underscores the close diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and the United States, as well as the Caribbean nation’s continued advocacy for democracy, peace, and political stability across the hemisphere.