Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joins OAS General Assembly in Paraguay

Asunción, Paraguay (June 27, 2024) – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, continues his extensive international engagement schedule with a visit to Asunción, Paraguay. Following his recent stay in Taipei, Taiwan, Dr. Douglas has traveled to Paraguay to attend the 54th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Dr. Douglas joins Her Excellency Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS, for this significant event. The three-day annual assembly, held this year at the Conmebol Olympic Center under the auspices of the Government of Paraguay, will focus on the theme “Integration and Security for the Sustainable Development of the Region.”

The Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation includes Dr. Denzil Douglas, Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, Alternate Representatives at the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS Abdullah-Skerritt and Shanelle Simmonds, and Foreign Service Officer Jamela Davis.

Dr. Douglas’s participation in the OAS General Assembly underscores his commitment to advancing international diplomacy and fostering regional cooperation. His presence in Paraguay follows a productive visit to Taiwan, highlighting his ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.