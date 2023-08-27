Fighting Against Victimization: A Call from Deputy Leader of PLP -Unity, progress, and the rights of all citizens must prevail

*In a resolute statement, Attorney Craig , Deputy Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), is raising a clarion call to address the issue of victimization within the nation. Victimization, he asserts, is an unjust practice perpetuated by those in positions of authority against citizens holding differing political affiliations or opinions. Mr. Tuckett emphasizes the importance of upholding the constitutional rights of all individuals, particularly enshrined in sections 11, 12, and 13, which protect freedom of conscience, expression, and association/affiliation.Highlighting the significance of a fair and just society, Mr. Tuckett points to the dire need to shield citizens from victimization. He contends that such behavior contradicts the principles of unity, development, and progress that the nation aspires to achieve. In a population of 50,000, where unity is paramount, victimization is deemed unacceptable. Mr. Tuckett criticizes recent actions of the PM Drew led Labour Party Administration regime, including placing civil servants on leave, transferring them, and wrongfully dismissing them, labeling these moves as harassment and victimization. He underscores the importance of a non-partisan, professional civil service that supports national advancement.The PLP, under the leadership of the nation’s 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris , stands as a vanguard against victimization. PLP Deputy Leader Tucket calls upon various institutions, from the Christian Council to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as well as the conscientious citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, to unite in safeguarding civil liberties and constitutional freedoms. The PLP’s motto, “Putting People First,” resounds in Mr. Tuckett’s call to empower citizens and protect their rights. As the nation faces these challenges, the PLP’s message is clear: unity, progress, and the rights of all citizens must prevail.