Statia Bids Warm Farewell to Dutch Council of State Vice President Thom de Graaf During Official Visit

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius — The island of St Eustatius on Sunday, April 26, welcomed Mr. Thom de Graaf, Vice President of the Council of State of the Netherlands, for an official farewell visit marked by high-level engagements, infrastructure briefings, and heartfelt tributes.

Mr. de Graaf and his delegation were warmly received at F.D. Roosevelt Airport by Acting Government Commissioner Sharon Hassell, setting the tone for a meaningful day focused on the island’s progress and future development.

Focus on Transformative Projects

A central feature of the visit was a detailed review of several key initiatives currently reshaping Statia.

Representatives of the Project & Program Management Office (PPMO), including Casper Jorna and Martijn Voorham, delivered on-site updates regarding progress on the island’s important Cliff Project and the extensive Harbour Renovation Programme.

These projects are widely seen as critical to strengthening infrastructure, improving resilience, and enhancing economic opportunity for the island.

Heritage and History on Display

The delegation also toured the historic Fort Oranje, where Raimie Richardson, Programme Manager of the Region Deal, led a guided walk highlighting the island’s deep cultural and historical legacy.

The visit underscored Statia’s continued commitment to preserving its heritage while simultaneously modernising key public assets.

Productive Talks at Emergency Operations Center

The afternoon concluded at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), where Mr. de Graaf and his delegation participated in productive discussions with members of both the Island Council and Executive Council.

The meetings provided an opportunity for dialogue on governance priorities, development goals, and the island’s continued social progress.

Longstanding Relationship With Statia

Mr. de Graaf is no stranger to St. Eustatius. He last visited in March 2025, when he reviewed housing developments and road improvement works in Lower Town and Cherry Tree, giving him first-hand insight into both the island’s challenges and successes.

His repeated visits have helped foster a strong relationship between Dutch institutions and the people of Statia.

Formal Reception and Special Tribute

Following the day’s engagements, a formal reception was held in honour of the outgoing Vice President.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam offered heartfelt well wishes on behalf of the government, reflecting on Mr. de Graaf’s longstanding support and engagement with the island.

As a token of appreciation, Acting Government Commissioner Sharon Hassell presented Mr. de Graaf with a commemorative gift recognising his years of service.

Government Expresses Gratitude

In an official statement, the Statia Government thanked Mr. de Graaf for his steadfast commitment to the island’s governance and social advancement.

As he begins a new chapter, leaders and residents alike extended best wishes for his continued success, while acknowledging the positive legacy he leaves behind in St Eustatius.