Destination St.Kitts and Nevis Wins Just One Award at World Travel Awards Caribbean and Americas Gala for the first time in a long time

Destination St. Kitts and Nevis experienced a disappointing outcome at this year’s World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony held in Saint Lucia. For the first time in a considerable span, the islands managed just one award as Best Dive Destination , marking a departure from their past successes. The event, which took place on August 27, 2023, showcased the premier travel brands and organizations from the Caribbean and the Americas.While St. Kitts and Nevis managed just one award this time, the gala celebrated the achievements of various other destinations. Jamaica emerged as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’, while Turks & Caicos won ‘Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination’. The Bahamas claimed the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination’, and Canada was named ‘North America’s Leading Destination’.Despite St. Kitts and Nevis’ absence from the winner’s circle, the event highlighted the thriving hospitality industry across the region. The ceremony marked the commencement of the WTA’s 30th-anniversary Grand Tour, a global search for the finest travel and tourism organizations.While St. Kitts and Nevis might not have secured awards this time, the event underscored the vibrant diversity and competition within the Caribbean and Americas’ travel sector. As destinations continue to evolve and refine their offerings, the WTA serves as a platform to recognize excellence and encourage ongoing growth and innovation.