FELIX FINISTERRE APPOINTED ACTING GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF SAINT LUCIA

Veteran educator, former government minister and sustainable-tourism pioneer assumes office following Sir Errol Charles’ departure

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — His Excellency Felix Finisterre, C.M.G., has been appointed Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia, effective August 1, 2026.

The appointment was made by His Majesty King Charles III, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, following the departure of His Excellency Sir Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, who demitted office on July 31, 2026.

Mr. Finisterre brings decades of experience in education, public administration, community development, regional cooperation and sustainable tourism to the constitutional role.

He began his professional career as an educator and reportedly taught for 18 years across several levels of Saint Lucia’s education system. Following university studies in the United Kingdom, he returned home and lectured at the former Saint Lucia Teachers’ College, which later became part of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

His contribution later expanded into community development and tourism, where he became widely recognised for helping to advance locally driven and environmentally responsible development.

Mr. Finisterre played a leading role in establishing the Soufrière Regional Development Foundation and developing the Sulphur Springs into one of Saint Lucia’s leading visitor attractions.

He was also instrumental in the creation of the Soufrière Marine Management Area, regarded as the first integrated marine management area in the Eastern Caribbean. The initiative sought to balance tourism, fishing, conservation and the interests of surrounding communities.

His work also included conceptualising and managing Saint Lucia’s first Community-Based Heritage Tourism Programme, which promoted greater community participation in the country’s tourism industry while protecting cultural and natural assets.

Mr. Finisterre later served in the House of Assembly and held ministerial responsibility for communications, works, transport and public utilities. After leaving active electoral politics, he continued supporting communities and development institutions throughout Saint Lucia, the wider Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and Haiti.

His national and regional service has included appointments to the Saint Lucia National Trust, the United Nations Development Programme’s Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute.

He also serves as the Eastern Caribbean representative of the CARICOM–Canada Expert Deployment Mechanism, contributing to institutional strengthening and capacity-building initiatives across the region.

Mr. Finisterre was recently presented with a GIMIES Award for his contribution to tourism development, particularly in community-based tourism, heritage conservation and sustainable destination management.

The appointment follows the conclusion of Sir Errol Charles’ tenure as Governor-General.

Sir Errol was initially sworn in as Acting Governor-General on November 11, 2021, following the departure of Sir Neville Cenac. He was subsequently appointed Governor-General with effect from November 1, 2024.

His period of service included several significant constitutional developments, including the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the accession and coronation of King Charles III and Saint Lucia’s transition from the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to the Caribbean Court of Justice as its final appellate court.

Prime Minister Pierre, on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, expressed gratitude to Sir Errol for accepting the responsibility of serving the country during an important period.

The Prime Minister praised the dignity, steadiness and respect with which Sir Errol carried out the responsibilities of the Office of Governor-General and extended best wishes to him and his family.

Prime Minister Pierre also congratulated Mr. Finisterre on his appointment and wished him success as he assumes the responsibilities of Acting Governor-General.

The Government said it looks forward to working with His Excellency in continued service to the people of Saint Lucia.