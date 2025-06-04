BELIZE CITY, Monday, June 2, 2025 — In a major leadership shake-up that has sent ripples through the regional marine governance community, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) has announced the appointment of Dr. Thomas Marc Xavier Williams of Saint Kitts and Nevis as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.

Dr. Williams takes the helm of the CRFM Secretariat following the retirement of longtime fisheries stalwart Mr. Milton Haughton, who served the organization with distinction for over four decades, including 13 years as Executive Director.

The appointment marks a triumphant return to the regional spotlight for Dr. Williams — a highly respected ocean governance expert, policy innovator, and native of St. Kitts and Nevis — whose transfer out of the Department of Marine Resources in 2023 had sparked controversy and accusations of political victimization.

“Dr. Williams is not just a seasoned technocrat. He is a visionary marine strategist with an unmatched passion for ocean sustainability, food security, and regional integration,” said one CRFM insider.

As Executive Director, Dr. Williams will now lead technical, consultative, and diplomatic efforts for 17 CRFM Member States, focusing on marine conservation, fisheries management, and global representation. His first major international duty will come on Monday, June 9, when he represents CRFM at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France. He is also set to deliver a keynote address at a high-level side event hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

A man of sterling qualifications and global experience, Dr. Williams earned a Doctorate of Business Administration from William Howard Taft University and an MBA in Financial Management from City University in Bellevue, Washington. He has served with distinction as:

Director of Marine Resources (2011–2023) in St. Kitts and Nevis, where he spearheaded transformative national and regional projects.

in St. Kitts and Nevis, where he spearheaded transformative national and regional projects. Chair of the Caribbean Fisheries Forum (2019–2020) , where he steered technical and scientific priorities for the CRFM.

, where he steered technical and scientific priorities for the CRFM. International Whaling Commissioner for St. Kitts and Nevis since 2014.

Dr. Williams has long championed commercial aquaculture development, Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), and sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities. His tenure at the Department of Marine Resources was marked by innovation, stakeholder engagement, and tangible development — until his controversial reassignment within the civil service, which critics say was politically motivated.

Now, with the full backing of the CRFM, Dr. Williams is poised to bring that same energy and expertise to the wider Caribbean, guiding the region’s fisheries and aquaculture sector through an era of climate challenges, economic uncertainty, and untapped opportunity.

“This is not just a personal victory for Dr. Williams,” noted one regional fisheries official. “It’s a victory for St. Kitts and Nevis and for every small island professional whose excellence has been overlooked or sidelined. Now the whole Caribbean will benefit from what we’ve always known — Dr. Marc Williams is the real deal.”

The CRFM Secretariat, headquartered in Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, plays a crucial role in supporting Caribbean states in managing their marine resources and positioning the region as a leader in sustainable blue economy practices.

With his appointment now official, Dr. Marc Williams is set to steer the ship of Caribbean fisheries into a bold new future — informed by science, diplomacy, and unshakeable Caribbean pride.