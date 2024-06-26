WE WELCOME ALL: PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Emphasizes Inclusivity at 11th People’s Convention

Tabernacle, St. Kitts – In a powerful and memorable address at the PLP 11th People’s Convention held two weeks ago in Tabernacle, PLP Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris reiterated his party’s philosophy of inclusivity and openness. With passion and conviction, Dr. Harris invited all citizens and residents to be a part of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), emphasizing its commitment to welcoming everyone under its inclusive umbrella.

Dr. Harris, the 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, captured the audience with his inspiring message:

“All to see we have the opportunity because we are the only party with a broad philosophy. It doesn’t matter what you have been, it matters what you aspire to now and if you aspire to a better way for yourself, for your family, for your country, come to PLP, we welcome all.”

During his speech, Dr. Harris highlighted the PLP’s dedication to creating opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their past. He stressed that the PLP’s broad philosophy is centered on aspiration and progress, making it the ideal party for anyone looking to improve their lives and contribute to the betterment of the nation.

The 11th People’s Convention was a testament to the PLP’s commitment to inclusivity, drawing a diverse crowd from various backgrounds, all eager to be part of a party that truly values and welcomes their contributions.

Dr. Harris’s call for unity and inclusivity comes at a crucial time, as the nation looks to build a future that includes and benefits all its citizens. The People’s Labour Party continues to stand as a beacon of hope, offering a welcoming environment for everyone who seeks a better tomorrow.