FAIR SHARE FIASCO: Nation Demands Full Disclosure of World Bank Report Amid Explosive Revelations and Political Hypocrisy

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 22, 2025 — What began as a rallying cry for equity has now morphed into a full-blown political fiasco. The long-touted “Fair Share” debate — once weaponized by Premier Mark Brantley to justify blowing up the Team Unity Government — is now under a harsh spotlight as calls grow louder for the full World Bank Fair Share Report to be released to the public.

At the heart of this controversy lies one burning question:

Did the World Bank quietly validate the very income support arrangement Brantley once condemned — the same arrangement now upheld under Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration?

Social media has exploded with speculation following Premier Brantley’s stunning admission at a press conference earlier today: his Cabinet has finally received the World Bank report, discussed it twice — and is not pleased.

“Where did the World Bank get those figures? Their figures do not represent ours,” Brantley snapped, dismissing the report’s data and blasting the federal government for withholding the findings for over six months and failing to consult the NIA.

But here’s the kicker: this is the same World Bank review Brantley rejected outright when it was proposed years ago by then-Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris under Team Unity.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

Between 2015 and 2022, under Team Unity, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) received over EC$500 million in income support from the Federal Government — money that flowed through the consolidated fund and was heavily backed by Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue. By 2022, Nevis was receiving $6.6 million per month — a figure Premier Brantley personally negotiated follpwing similar negotiations by the late Premier Vance Amory.

Yet in a stunning political turn, Brantley later declared that this arrangement was “an insult” to the people of Nevis and triggered the destruction of a stable, functioning Team Unity coalition based on that very claim.

Brantley then aligned himself with former Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards and the People’s Action Movement (PAM), contributing to the collapse of Team Unity — all while promising Nevisians something “better.”

IRONY ON FULL DISPLAY

The irony? The same $6.6 million monthly income support package — championed by Harris, condemned by Brantley — was quietly continued under PM Drew. And now, rumours swirling from those who’ve seen the World Bank report suggest that it endorses that very arrangement as the “best possible fair share” given the current fiscal and legal framework.

If true, the political implications are devastating.

Not only would the report suggest that the NIA has been receiving more than what it’s entitled to, but it would also confirm that Premier Brantley tore down Team Unity over an arrangement that was both negotiated by him and deemed fair by international experts.

PUBLIC DEMANDS TRANSPARENCY

With secrecy surrounding the report’s contents and Brantley himself admitting confusion over the figures, the public is now demanding answers:

What exactly does the World Bank say?

Is Nevis being shortchanged — or has it been receiving more than its fair share all along?

Why was the report kept hidden for over half a year?

Why is Brantley attacking the very data he once demanded?

The calls for transparency are growing louder by the hour, with citizens and analysts insisting that PM Drew’s administration immediately publish the full World Bank Fair Share Report. In a democracy, the people have a right to the truth — especially when hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are at stake.

THE VERDICT?

What was once hailed as a righteous crusade for Nevisian justice is rapidly unraveling into what many are calling one of the most politically convenient betrayals in recent memory.

Brantley’s credibility is now on trial. And unless the full report is made public, the questions — and suspicions — will only grow.

FairShareFiasco #WorldBankReportNow #TeamUnityTruth #NevisIncomeSupport #TransparencyNow #PoliticalFlipFlop #MarkBrantleyUnderFire #StKittsAndNevisPolitics #CitizensDeserveTheTruth