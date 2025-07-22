St. Kitts Credit Union Announces Aljay Blanchard as Chief Financial Officer

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 21, 2025 — The St. Kitts Credit Union (SKCU) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Aljay Blanchard as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a significant milestone in the organization’s ongoing mission to strengthen its financial operations and strategic direction.

Mr. Blanchard, a seasoned finance professional, brings to the role over 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise spanning financial management, auditing, and strategic planning. His appointment reflects SKCU’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team with experienced professionals who can drive innovation, accountability, and sustainable growth.

A Journey of Excellence

Mr. Blanchard’s professional journey includes key roles at respected financial institutions:

Senior Accounts Officer , St. Kitts Credit Union (Oct 2016)

, St. Kitts Credit Union (Oct 2016) Intern , Grant Thornton LLP (Dec 2015 – Jan 2016)

, Grant Thornton LLP (Dec 2015 – Jan 2016) Audit Clerk, Pannell Kerr Foster (Aug 2009 – Jul 2014)

He holds academic credentials from the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), where he pursued studies in Accounting, Business & Finance from 2014 to 2016. His academic foundation, coupled with real-world experience, has shaped him into a finance leader who combines analytical precision with visionary thinking.

A Humble and Focused Leader

Upon his appointment, Mr. Blanchard shared his gratitude and commitment to the organization and its members:

“I am truly honoured for this opportunity to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer. Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey. I am excited, humbled, and ready to keep working hard to help move this organization forward.”

His statement reflects the core values of service, accountability, and humility that have defined his career and align seamlessly with the mission of the St. Kitts Credit Union.

Institutional Confidence

The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of SKCU have extended their warmest congratulations to Mr. Blanchard. In a joint statement, the leadership expressed confidence in his ability to guide the financial framework of the institution:

“Mr. Blanchard’s appointment signals a new era of strategic financial stewardship at SKCU. We are confident in his ability to contribute meaningfully to our continued success and resilience in a dynamic economic landscape.”

Looking Ahead

As CFO, Mr. Blanchard will oversee financial strategy, budgeting, compliance, and risk management. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that SKCU remains a trusted and stable institution committed to serving its members and the wider community.

About SKCU

The St. Kitts Credit Union is one of the oldest and most respected financial cooperatives in the Federation, built on a foundation of trust, community service, and sound financial practices. With the addition of Mr. Blanchard to its executive team, the Credit Union continues its legacy of financial empowerment for its members.

Congratulations to Mr. Aljay Blanchard on this well-deserved appointment.