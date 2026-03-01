FROM KINGSTON TO CYBER COMMAND: JAMAICAN LORNA M. MAHLOCK MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST BLACK WOMAN U.S. MARINE LIEUTENANT GENERAL

KINGSTON, JAMAICA / WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a story defined by discipline, determination and historic breakthrough, Jamaican-born Lorna M. Mahlock has secured her place in military history as the first Black woman to attain the rank of Lieutenant General in the United States Marine Corps.

From the heart of Kingston to the highest levels of American cyber warfare command, Mahlock’s rise is a landmark achievement not only for Jamaica but for the entire Caribbean diaspora.

A JOURNEY ROOTED IN COURAGE

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Mahlock immigrated to Brooklyn, New York at age 17 in 1985. Rather than easing into civilian life, she made an immediate and bold decision — she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

She began her career as an air traffic controller, mastering the high-stakes, precision-driven environment of aviation command. Through the Marine Corps Enlisted Commissioning Education Program, she later earned her commission after graduating from Marquette University in 1991 — transitioning from enlisted Marine to commissioned officer.

That decision would launch a decades-long ascent through one of the world’s most demanding military institutions.

SHATTERING CEILINGS IN A HISTORIC FORCE

Mahlock first made history in 2018 when she became the Marine Corps’ first Black woman promoted to Brigadier General.

On December 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate confirmed her promotion to Major General, making her the first Black female two-star general in Marine Corps history.

She has since risen to the rank of Lieutenant General, serving as Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and commanding the Cyber National Mission Force — placing her at the center of America’s digital defense architecture at a time when cyber warfare represents one of the most critical frontiers of national security.

COMMAND EXPERIENCE ACROSS THE GLOBE

Throughout her distinguished career, Mahlock has led and commanded at multiple levels, both operationally and strategically, including:

Air Traffic Control Detachment Commander

Executive Officer, 1st Stinger Battery

Company Commander during Operation Southern Watch and Operation Iraqi Freedom

Commanding Officer during Iraqi Freedom 8

J3 Land Operations Lead and Division Executive Officer, Headquarters European Command

Director, Marine Air Command and Control System Experimental

Assistant Chief of Staff G6

Marine Corps Office of Legislative Affairs

She earned certification as a Federal Aviation Administration Tower Local Controller and became a Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Instructor — credentials that underscore both technical precision and battlefield leadership.

A STRATEGIC MIND

Mahlock’s academic achievements reflect a lifelong commitment to intellectual excellence. She holds:

A Master’s degree in Adult and Higher Education from the University of Oklahoma

A Master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies with distinction from the Naval War College

A Master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College

A Master’s Certificate in Information Operations from the Naval Postgraduate School

Graduate credentials from the United Kingdom Defence College Higher Command and Staff

Her career reflects the rare combination of combat-tested leadership and strategic scholarship.

DECORATED FOR SERVICE

Her honors include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and Good Conduct Medal — distinctions that reflect decades of exemplary service.

A MESSAGE OF PROGRESS AND POSSIBILITY

In a 2016 interview, Mahlock reflected on the evolution of women in the Marine Corps:

“Over my 30 years in the Marine Corps, my experience in terms of how women have evolved has been very positive. It’s been a steady rise. I’m very, very hopeful.”

Her career embodies that steady rise.

A CARIBBEAN LEGACY ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

For Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, Mahlock’s ascent represents a profound moment of pride. Her journey demonstrates that global leadership can emerge from small island beginnings and that Caribbean talent continues to shape institutions far beyond regional borders.

From Kingston to commanding America’s cyber defense forces, Lieutenant General Lorna M. Mahlock’s story stands as a testament to perseverance, education, and belief.

It is a story of showing up every day, doing the work, and proving that history can be rewritten — one promotion, one breakthrough, one milestone at a time.