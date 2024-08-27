ESTHER SMITH TO HEADLINE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DIASPORA CONFERENCE

Esther Smith, a highly respected figure in public relations, marketing, and sports logistics, is set to be a headline speaker at the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference. The event will be held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino from September 14 to 18, 2024. Smith, who boasts over 37 years of experience in the travel, tourism, and sports industries, will address the conference on September 18th as President of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Returning Nationals and Descendants Associations.With an impressive career that includes working with BWIA, the St. Kitts & Nevis Tourist Board, and founding her own company, Esther Smith Promotions, she has played a pivotal role in major international events such as the ICC Cricket World Cups, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Her expertise in managing travel promotions, tourism logistics, and event coordination has made her a sought-after speaker.Smith’s participation in the Diaspora Conference is highly anticipated, as she will share insights drawn from her extensive experience in promoting Caribbean tourism and handling logistics for world-class sports events. This conference promises to be a significant gathering for the global Kittitian and Nevisian community.