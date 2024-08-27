PM Terrance Drew Orders Crackdown on Public Ganja Smoking as Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Intensifies Crime Fight

In a decisive move to address the ongoing crime crisis that has claimed 26 lives this year and 65 over the past two years, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, has announced a crackdown on public smoking of ganja. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will intensify enforcement efforts to curb illegal smoking in public spaces across the federation.This initiative comes in the wake of the recently enacted Smoking (Designated Areas) Act, 2023, which seeks to protect public health by restricting smoking in shared environments. Under the new law, smoking is strictly prohibited in all public areas unless within specially designated zones.The legislation broadens the definition of smoking to include not only traditional tobacco products but also the use of heated devices for inhaling cannabis or cannabis resin, including electronic smoking devices.The RSCNPF has issued a stern warning to the public, stating that violations of the new regulations will incur significant penalties. Offenders caught smoking in unauthorized areas will face a $500 fine. Those unable to pay the fine may be required to complete up to 20 hours of community service or serve a five-day jail term.This crackdown is part of a broader strategy by the government to address the escalating crime rate and restore public safety in St. Kitts and Nevis.