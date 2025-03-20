St. Kitts’ Patricia DeGuire to Receive Prestigious UWI Vice Chancellor’s Award
UWI Vice
“Stewardship, which encompasses mentorship, sponsorship, and coaching, is a
guiding principle in my life,” shares Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner of the
Ontario Human Rights Commission. On April 26, DeGuire will be recognized at the
16th annual University of the West Indies (UWI) Toronto Benefit Awards for her
outstanding contributions to law, mentorship, and public service.
Born in St. Kitts, DeGuire’s journey is one of resilience, excellence, and an unwavering
commitment to justice. As a dedicated constitutional law scholar, professional
adjudicator, and mentor, she has served on provincial and federal tribunals for over 25
years. In 2023 she was appointed King’s Counsel in recognition of her exceptional
service.
“In law, I am inspired by the late Honourable Julius Alexander Isaac, first Black Chief
Justice of a Court, the late Professor Peter Hogg, and my spouse, Paul Slansky, all of
whom fueled and helped shape my passion for the rule of law,” DeGuire shares.
She has made a lasting impact on Canada’s legal landscape by pushing boundaries to
advance justice, equality, and equity. DeGuire has played a leading role in many equity
organizations, particularly related to racism, in particular anti-Black racism, gender
equality and equity, and the wellbeing of youths.
She credits her parents for instilling her with a strong foundation of values, virtues and
emotional intelligence. Beyond her professional accomplishments, DeGuire has devoted
much of her life to shape a brighter future for generations to come. She dedicates her
time as an avid mentor and coach for young people and adults in the legal, medical, and
other professions.
“Cultivate and uphold positive values. Practice contentment, express gratitude for
all circumstances , and manage resources responsibly. Embrace the journey to
success; it is not a sprint. Strive to excel in whatever path you choose – with
purpose, passion, and practicality, “ DeGuire advises.
Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her many awards for her mentorship
and public service. Over the years, DeGuire has received numerous accolades, including
the Black Law Student Association of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award, the
Canadian Bar Association Touchstone Award, the Ontario Bar Association Distinguished
Service Award, and the Law Society of Ontario’s Lincoln Alexander Award. Now, she
adds the prestigious UWI Vice Chancellor’s Award to her long list of honours
The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards promises an unforgettable evening filled with
inspiration, celebration, and recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations that
are shaping a better future for all.
The evening will also feature the following honourees:
● Luminary Award: Dr. Jason Drew Harrow (Kardinal Offishall), multi-platinum
rapper, producer, Def Jam Global A&R, and judge on Canada’s Got Talent
● G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Myron Garron and Mrs. Berna Garron –
Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and
Canadian healthcare institutions
● Chancellor’s Award: Onyx Initiative, a non-profit founded by Wayne and Nigela
Purboo, aimed at closing the gap in the recruitment and promotion of Black
college and university students in corporate Canada
● Vice Chancellor’s Award:
○ Ms. Leslie Woo, CEO of CivicAction and Founder of shebuildscities.org
○ Dr. Mark Beckles, Retired – Community Investment Initiatives – RBC Royal
Bank, President & CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (Canada)
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.