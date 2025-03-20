St. Kitts’ Patricia DeGuire to Receive Prestigious UWI Vice Chancellor’s Award

UWI Vice

“Stewardship, which encompasses mentorship, sponsorship, and coaching, is a

guiding principle in my life,” shares Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner of the

Ontario Human Rights Commission. On April 26, DeGuire will be recognized at the

16th annual University of the West Indies (UWI) Toronto Benefit Awards for her

outstanding contributions to law, mentorship, and public service.

Born in St. Kitts, DeGuire’s journey is one of resilience, excellence, and an unwavering

commitment to justice. As a dedicated constitutional law scholar, professional

adjudicator, and mentor, she has served on provincial and federal tribunals for over 25

years. In 2023 she was appointed King’s Counsel in recognition of her exceptional

service.

“In law, I am inspired by the late Honourable Julius Alexander Isaac, first Black Chief

Justice of a Court, the late Professor Peter Hogg, and my spouse, Paul Slansky, all of

whom fueled and helped shape my passion for the rule of law,” DeGuire shares.

She has made a lasting impact on Canada’s legal landscape by pushing boundaries to

advance justice, equality, and equity. DeGuire has played a leading role in many equity

organizations, particularly related to racism, in particular anti-Black racism, gender

equality and equity, and the wellbeing of youths.

She credits her parents for instilling her with a strong foundation of values, virtues and

emotional intelligence. Beyond her professional accomplishments, DeGuire has devoted

much of her life to shape a brighter future for generations to come. She dedicates her

time as an avid mentor and coach for young people and adults in the legal, medical, and

other professions.

“Cultivate and uphold positive values. Practice contentment, express gratitude for

all circumstances , and manage resources responsibly. Embrace the journey to

success; it is not a sprint. Strive to excel in whatever path you choose – with

purpose, passion, and practicality, “ DeGuire advises.

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her many awards for her mentorship

and public service. Over the years, DeGuire has received numerous accolades, including

the Black Law Student Association of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award, the

Canadian Bar Association Touchstone Award, the Ontario Bar Association Distinguished

Service Award, and the Law Society of Ontario’s Lincoln Alexander Award. Now, she

adds the prestigious UWI Vice Chancellor’s Award to her long list of honours

The UWI Toronto Benefit Awards promises an unforgettable evening filled with

inspiration, celebration, and recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations that

are shaping a better future for all.

The evening will also feature the following honourees:

● Luminary Award: Dr. Jason Drew Harrow (Kardinal Offishall), multi-platinum

rapper, producer, Def Jam Global A&R, and judge on Canada’s Got Talent

● G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Myron Garron and Mrs. Berna Garron –

Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and

Canadian healthcare institutions

● Chancellor’s Award: Onyx Initiative, a non-profit founded by Wayne and Nigela

Purboo, aimed at closing the gap in the recruitment and promotion of Black

college and university students in corporate Canada

● Vice Chancellor’s Award:

○ Ms. Leslie Woo, CEO of CivicAction and Founder of shebuildscities.org

○ Dr. Mark Beckles, Retired – Community Investment Initiatives – RBC Royal

Bank, President & CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (Canada)