Teachers of Cayon High School Demand Urgent Action from the Ministry of Education on Mold Remediation and School Safety

*Press Release*

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2024 (Cayon, St. Kitts) — The dedicated teachers of Cayon High School express their growing frustration and concern over the unresolved mold issue affecting their school. Despite previous assurances, the Ministry of Education has yet to take decisive action to ensure the health and safety of the staff and students.In recent months, mold was suspected in several learning spaces at Cayon High School. Following this suspicion, testing was conducted by both the Bureau of Standards and Breathe Easy, an independent tester from the St.Kitts Teachers’ Union (SKTU). The results of these tests were discussed in prior forums, and it was unanimously agreed during the last meeting on April 11, 2024, that a subsequent meeting would be convened to address the recommended remediation measures. To date, no such meeting has been scheduled, leaving union members in the dark about the proposed actions.As the end of the school term rapidly approaches, teachers are increasingly concerned about the lack of progress. When initial reports about the issues at Cayon High School surfaced, the Ministry of Education quickly engaged in public relations efforts, focusing on bathroom renovations. However, it was clear from earlier discussions that the problem extended beyond the bathrooms, yet no further steps have been taken to address the comprehensive remediation required.The teachers of Cayon High School firmly believe that any remediation of mold must be thorough and meticulous. It cannot be a superficial fix. From April until now, no meeting has been held to outline the cleaning process, the materials to be used, or the personnel responsible for the task. With summer vacation looming, there is a legitimate concern that promises of summer work will go unfulfilled, as has happened in previous years.The union has persistently sought information from the Ministry of Education, but it appears that a long road lies ahead. The prospect of returning to online teaching, reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic, is deeply troubling. Contrary to popular belief, teaching from home is more challenging than teaching in person, exacerbated by issues such as student disengagement and technical difficulties. The mental health and stress levels of teachers have been significantly impacted, yet there has been no substantial dialogue on the way forward.Initially, the Ministry appeared to prioritize the health and safety of Cayon High School’s staff, but recent inaction suggests otherwise. Therefore, the teachers of Cayon High School urgently request answers to the following questions from the Ministry of Education:1. When will the meeting to discuss remediation be held?2. After remediation, will the school be retested to ensure the remediation was thorough and effective?The teachers at Cayon High School remain committed to providing quality education and ensuring a safe learning environment. However, this can only be achieved with the full cooperation and immediate action from the Ministry of Education. The health and safety of both staff and students must be the utmost priority.Concerned TeachersCayon High School