St.Kitts’ Jaylen Bennett Secures 1st Place Finish in 400m at Ron Jackson Youth Invitational, Qualifies for World Athletics U20 Championship

Running for Team Accelerate Maryland at the UAGTCA’s Ron Jackson Youth Invitational, Jaylen Bennett clocked an impressive time of 47.43 seconds to secure a first-place finish in the 400m event. This outstanding performance qualifies Bennett for the World Athletics U20 World Championship.

Bennett’s qualification marks a significant achievement for the young athlete, who now joins T’anna Liburd, another standout, who qualified in the 200m and 400m events earlier this year.

Marvin Bennett Sr. represented St. Kitts-Nevis in track and field at both the junior and senior levels

Jaylen Bennett is the son of St. Kitts track legend and former track scholarship athlete Marvin Bennett. Marvin Bennett Sr. represented St. Kitts-Nevis in track and field at both the junior and senior levels before competing at Morgan State University in Baltimore. His legacy continues through Jaylen’s remarkable accomplishments on the track.

The Bennett family’s contributions to track and field have left an indelible mark, and Jaylen’s recent success adds to their storied history in the sport.