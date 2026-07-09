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BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — July 9, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a landmark moment in the nation’s history following a major decision by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council meeting in Dominica.

The Monetary Council approved the introduction of a new family of Eastern Caribbean banknotes that will prominently feature some of the region’s most distinguished leaders. Among those selected is Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, whose portrait will proudly appear on the new EC$50 banknote, representing St. Kitts and Nevis on one of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s most widely circulated denominations.

The announcement marks a significant regional tribute to Sir Robert’s enduring legacy as one of the Federation’s foremost national leaders and a pioneering figure in Caribbean political development.

The redesigned banknote series showcases outstanding statesmen and women from across the member countries of the ECCU, highlighting their contributions to nation-building, regional integration, and public service. Sir Robert joins an illustrious group of Caribbean icons whose achievements helped shape the modern Eastern Caribbean.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the inclusion of Sir Robert on the EC$50 note is both symbolic and historic. His image will circulate throughout the eight ECCU member territories, serving as a lasting reminder of his contribution to the Federation and the wider Caribbean.

The new currency series also reflects the ECCB’s continued efforts to modernize Eastern Caribbean banknotes while celebrating the rich history and leadership that have defined the region.

Today’s approval by the Monetary Council represents not only a redesign of the EC currency but also a celebration of Caribbean excellence, ensuring that future generations will see the faces of the leaders whose vision helped shape the region’s development.

The recognition of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw on the EC$50 note stands as a proud milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis and another enduring chapter in the Federation’s national story.