NATIONAL PRIDE! JAHZARA CLAXTON DRAFTED BY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS FOR 2026 WCPL

St. Kitts and Nevis cricket jewel earns major Caribbean platform as Federation celebrates another proud sporting milestone

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JUNE 16, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another shining moment in regional sport as one of the Federation’s brightest young cricket talents, Jahzara Claxton, has been drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Claxton’s selection has sparked national pride across St. Kitts and Nevis, as the young cricketer continues to build a reputation as one of the Federation’s most promising sporting ambassadors. Her move to the Trinbago Knight Riders places her among some of the Caribbean’s most respected women’s cricket talents and gives her another major platform to showcase her skill, discipline, confidence and competitive fire.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this is more than a cricket selection. It is a powerful reminder that talent from the Federation can rise, compete and command attention on the biggest regional stages. From community cricket grounds to the spotlight of the WCPL, Jahzara Claxton’s journey represents the strength of youth development, dedication and belief.

The Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the region’s most recognizable cricket franchises, will now benefit from the energy and potential of the St. Kitts-born talent as preparations continue for the 2026 WCPL season. Claxton’s inclusion further strengthens the connection between St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago, two proud cricket-loving nations united by Caribbean excellence.

Claxton has already shown the qualities that make her a standout: calmness under pressure, athletic ability, commitment to improvement and the hunger to keep growing. Her rise continues to inspire young girls and boys across the Federation who dream of representing their country, their region and themselves at the highest level.

As the WCPL continues to expand and elevate women’s cricket across the Caribbean, Claxton’s selection sends a clear message: St. Kitts and Nevis talent belongs on the big stage.

Congratulations to Jahzara Claxton on this major achievement. The Federation stands proudly behind her as she carries the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis into another exciting chapter of her cricket journey.

From Sandy Point to the Caribbean spotlight, Jahzara Claxton is rising — and St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating every step of the way.