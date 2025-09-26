EBJ HARMONICS CATCHING FLIGHTS, NOT FEELINGS: STEEL ORCHESTRA SOARS ON NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

New York City, USA – September 26, 2025 – The Bank of Nevis EBJ Harmonics Steel Orchestra is proving once again why they are in a league of their own. Fresh off an explosive 10th anniversary year, the 6-time, 5-peat St. Kitts-Nevis National Panorama Champions have landed in New York City, officially kicking off their highly anticipated mini North American tour.

A Banner Year of Milestones

The band has been unstoppable in 2025. From proudly representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, to captivating audiences at CARIFESTA, EBJ Harmonics has carried the Federation’s rhythm across the globe. Their journey has also been backed by groundbreaking achievements, including securing one of the largest sponsorship deals in the history of Caribbean cultural bands—a jaw-dropping $25,000 partnership with the Bank of Nevis.

In addition, the Ministry of the Creative Economy has extended unprecedented government support, unmatched in scope for any steel or cultural band in the Federation. This rare collaboration between public and private sectors has cemented EBJ Harmonics as a beacon of excellence for the creative economy.

North America Gets the Pan Fever

Now, the powerhouse orchestra is turning up the volume in the United States, with an electrifying two-week tour featuring eight prestigious performances in New York City and Washington, D.C. Their schedule is nothing short of star-studded, including appearances at:

The 42nd Anniversary Independence Black-Tie Gala (NYC)

The Embassy of France (Washington, D.C.)

Taiwan 10/10 Celebrations

Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis to the USA

LOAF’s “A Taste of the Sugar Experience” (NYC)

…and more cultural showcases that will highlight the magic of steelpan.

Setting the Bar Sky High

With their signature tagline of “catching flights, not feelings,” EBJ Harmonics is blazing trails, setting the bar sky-high for cultural representation. More than a band, they are cultural diplomats, proudly waving the Federation’s flag while proving that Caribbean artistry can command the world stage.

Pride of the Federation

From the streets of Basseterre to the bright lights of New York, the EBJ Harmonics story is one of discipline, vision, and unmatched talent. Their journey is a living testament to what’s possible when culture, community, government, and private sector unite in harmony.

Stay tuned to EBJ Harmonics’ social media channels for daily highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and the unforgettable sounds of pan as they take North America by storm.

EBJ Harmonics: Making history. Creating rhythm. Elevating culture.