SKNYPA Elects New Executive for 2025–2026: Jalen Monzac to Lead Youth Parliament

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 8, 2025 (SKN Times) — The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) has ushered in a new era of leadership with the election of its Executive Committee for the 2025–2026 administrative year. The elections took place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, during the Association’s 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held under the theme “See the Vision, Fuel the Mission — Grow in Unity for Sustainability.”

Newly Elected Executive

The incoming Executive Committee is as follows:

President: Mr. Jalen Monzac

Mr. Jalen Monzac Vice President: Mr. Desean Newman

Mr. Desean Newman General Secretary: Ms. Celina Jeremiah

Ms. Celina Jeremiah Treasurer: Ms. Naomi Francis

Ms. Naomi Francis Public Relations Officer: Mr. Caleb Straun

The process was overseen by the Electoral Council, chaired by Mr. Dennis Knight, with members Mr. Sam Condor and Ms. Azuree Liburd ensuring transparency and fairness.

Reflections on the Past Year

Outgoing President Mr. Hasani McDonald, in delivering his End-of-Year Report, underscored the resilience and growth of SKNYPA. He highlighted notable achievements including:

Hosting a Youth Dialogue with Dr. Julius Garvey , son of Pan-African icon Marcus Garvey.

, son of Pan-African icon Marcus Garvey. Convening a Joint Youth Parliament Sitting during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

during Global Entrepreneurship Week. International representation and networking opportunities for youth parliamentarians abroad.

McDonald praised the dedication of members who kept the association vibrant and impactful, despite challenges.

Inspiring the Future

The AGM’s Featured Speaker, Ms. Kerrissa Roberts, founder of KR Architectural Services and Maxim Consulting, charged members to embrace sustainable leadership and prioritize initiatives that deliver lasting impact on the nation’s development.

Commitment to Youth Empowerment

SKNYPA reaffirmed its mission to amplify youth voices in democratic governance and continue shaping the next generation of leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Association pledged to build on its strong foundation by expanding outreach, encouraging active civic engagement, and strengthening partnerships for national development.