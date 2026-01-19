BERNIE GREAUX SAILS INTO RETIREMENT: Shipping stalwart ends 43-year legacy, including record 23 years as Tropical Shipping’s longest-serving Island Manager in St. Kitts

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — After more than four decades of unwavering service, leadership, and institutional memory, shipping industry icon Bernie Greaux has officially retired, closing an extraordinary chapter in the maritime history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Greaux devoted 43 years of his professional life to Delisle Walwyn, including an unprecedented 23 years as Island Manager for Tropical Shipping—making him the longest-serving Island Manager for Tropical Shipping in St. Kitts. His tenure spanned generational change in shipping, port operations, cruise logistics, and regional trade, during which he became a steady hand and trusted authority in an industry that underpins the national economy.

For many at Port Zante and beyond, the 2025 Christmas season felt different. As veteran port worker Milo “Box” Freeman reflected, it was the first in over two decades without Greaux’s familiar presence—an absence that underscored just how integral he had been. Colleagues consistently describe him as cool and approachable, yet direct and principled—a man who never minced words, valued honesty, and led with clarity.

Beyond titles, Greaux was a reservoir of knowledge. Junior managers and senior officials alike leaned on his experience to navigate complex maritime challenges. “He was always just a call away,” Freeman noted, crediting Greaux with mentorship that shaped careers and strengthened operations. Former staff members recall departments that thrived under his leadership—meeting deadlines, staying within budget, and working like family. Fridays were legendary, with team camaraderie extending from the office to the docks and beyond.

His influence also reached tourism and cruise development. When opportunities emerged to homeport vessels in the region, Greaux and his team moved decisively to ensure St. Kitts—and later Nevis—were part of the plan, expanding the federation’s footprint in regional cruise itineraries and economic opportunity.

Greaux’s legacy extends outside shipping as well. A former sharp shooter for Convent in the SKABA, he earned respect both on and off the court—another testament to his discipline, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

As messages of congratulations pour in—from heartfelt tributes to light-hearted jokes about fishing shirts—the sentiment is unanimous: Bernie Greaux is not just a retired manager; he is a legend. His humility, respect for staff, and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the maritime sector and the people who power it.

The SKN Times joins colleagues, friends, and the wider community in wishing Bernie Greaux good health, calm seas, and richly deserved enjoyment in retirement. As one tribute put it best: Now go sun that hard-earned money—and catch a fish or two.