Delegation Led by Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin Represents Saint Kitts and Nevis at International Conference on MSME Market Opportunities

Washington, DC, March 15, 2024 – Her Excellency Jacinth Henry Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the OAS, took center stage at the International Conference on Expanding International Market Opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C.The event brought together dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and officials from across the Americas to delve into policies and practices aimed at bolstering market prospects for MSMEs. Ambassador Henry-Martin emphasized the transformative potential of technology in empowering MSMEs, underlining connectivity and technology as vital catalysts for economic growth and equality.Highlighting the importance of digital inclusion, she stressed the need to empower entrepreneurs, particularly women, to leverage technology for cross-border expansion and market access. The conference, co-organized by the OAS and the US Chamber of Commerce, seeks to spotlight innovative solutions and foster collaboration among OAS Member States to strengthen the MSME sector and promote international engagement. Participants from Saint Kitts and Nevis actively contributed to the discussions, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to advancing MSME development on the global stage.