Azziwah Niles-Jones Assumes Leadership Role in Peoples Labour Party Central Basseterre Group

Azziwah Malyama Niles-Jones, a prominent grassroots community leader, has been elected as the Chairperson of the Peoples Labour Party Central Basseterre Group and Executive Committee. Known for his dynamic leadership and extensive community involvement, Niles-Jones brings a wealth of experience to his new role.Previously serving as Deputy Chairman of the successful PAM Central Basseterre executive Committee and Group in 2020, Niles-Jones has demonstrated his commitment to serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. His background as a community activist, businessman, and former presiding officer for constituency #2 positions him as a well-rounded individual capable of leading with integrity and vision.Niles-Jones’s leadership extends beyond politics, having chaired various committees including the Junior Calypso Committee from 2015 to 2017 and the Vendors Committee from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, he is recognized for his contributions to sports as a formidable player in the SKNABA league, representing teams such as Ram Hitters and Ghaut Bucs.With his diverse skill set and deep-rooted connection to the community, Azziwah Niles-Jones is poised to make a meaningful impact as the new Chairperson of the Peoples Labour Party Central Basseterre Group, driving positive change and progress for the constituents of Basseterre.