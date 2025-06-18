DR. ORWENCIA HAYNES — ST. KITTS’ RISING MEDICAL STAR SHINES BRIGHT OUT OF UWI MONA

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — A new chapter of excellence is being written for St. Kitts as Orwencia Haynes, the only daughter of her proud mother Patricia Welsh, is set to graduate from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus with not one, but two prestigious degrees: Bachelor of Medical Sciences (BMSc) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

The journey was filled with trials, triumphs, and tremendous dedication—but Orwencia rose above them all. In a heartfelt Facebook tribute, her mother Patricia expressed overwhelming pride and emotion, writing:

“The struggles and challenges were real but with the mercy and grace of God you persevered and are now reaping the benefits of your hard work, long hours, late nights, and commitment to your goal. Your entire family, godparents, and friends are celebrating you and your accomplishments. Looking forward to your graduation. Your grandma would have been so proud of you that you followed in her footsteps in choosing the medical field as your career path. May God’s blessings go with you always. Love you Dr. Orwencia to infinity.”

Orwencia’s journey to greatness has always been marked by excellence. In 2015, as a student at the Washington Archibald High School, she offered ten (10) subjects and earned eight (8) Grade I passes in:

Caribbean History*

Chemistry

English A

English B*

Mathematics

Physics

Social Studies*

Human & Social Biology

She also secured two (2) Grade II passes in Biology and Spanish*, and as a result, was awarded Most Outstanding Performance in Humanities for St. Kitts & Nevis.

Now, almost a decade later, Orwencia is fulfilling her promise—becoming a beacon of hope and pride not only for her family but for her country. Her achievement is not just academic—it is a powerful testament to resilience, vision, and purpose.

The entire SKN Times team extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Orwencia Haynes — a daughter of the soil, a symbol of brilliance, and a true Kittitian inspiration.

