CONSULTATION AFTER THE FACT IS NOT TRANSPARENCY-IRA MCMAHON SLAMS GOVERNMENT OVER SSZ BILL HYPOCRISY AND FORT THOMAS CONTROVERSY

The post-legislation “consultation” on the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act, 2025 turned fiery this week as prominent social commentator Ira McMahon delivered a scathing critique of the government’s approach — accusing Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration of hypocrisy, inconsistency, and dangerous disregard for true public participation.

“It was the Prime Minister himself who said consultation is now the standard operating procedure,” McMahon said pointedly. “But if that’s true — how come there wasn’t consultation on something like what’s happening at Fort Thomas? We have to be consistent. We can’t just make up the rules as we go along, or when it’s convenient.”

A DOUBLE STANDARD EXPOSED

McMahon’s reference to Fort Thomas struck a chord. The historic military site, reportedly earmarked for private redevelopment under murky terms, has become a flashpoint of national outrage. Critics say the government’s handling of the Fort Thomas issue mirrors the same opacity and disregard for heritage now being accused in the rollout of the SSZ Act.

“Projects that change the very face of our country — like the SSZ zones or Fort Thomas — must involve the people from day one,” McMahon stressed. “You can’t just bulldoze your way through policy and call it progress.”

His blunt delivery and no-nonsense tone left the room silent before he ended with a defiant line:

“I’ll be done when I’m finished.”

THE BROADER CRISIS OF TRUST

The SSZ Act — touted by the government as a “transformative framework” for sustainable investment — has been besieged by backlash since its rushed passage through Parliament. Stakeholders from both islands, including legal experts, opposition figures, and environmental advocates, have decried the law as constitutionally vague and potentially dangerous to land sovereignty.

McMahon’s remarks reflected a broader public frustration — that citizens are being consulted only after their trust has already been broken. Political analysts note that the Drew administration’s post-legislation town hall strategy may have backfired, exposing a growing perception that consultation is being used as damage control rather than genuine democratic practice.

A CALL FOR CONSISTENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

McMahon’s impassioned appeal underscored a fundamental principle of governance — transparency must not be selective. By invoking the Fort Thomas controversy, he connected two national flashpoints — the SSZ Bill and heritage preservation — under a single theme: government inconsistency.

“If consultation is your new M.O., prove it,” one attendee whispered as the meeting ended. “Don’t just say it — show it.”

The question now is whether Prime Minister Drew’s government will heed the growing chorus of voices like McMahon’s — or continue down a path where “consultation” comes only after the concrete has already been poured.

