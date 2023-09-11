Dr. Lishaw Ward Takes on Key Role as Critical Concerns Continues to Arise in St. Kitts and Nevis Healthcare

Since the shift in leadership in August 2022, St. Kitts and Nevis’ healthcare system has been on a worrisome decline. The appointment of a new Minister of Health, and the controversial selection of an inadequately qualified director of health institutions, have left the medical community and citizens deeply unsettled.The departure of Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, esteemed as the most accomplished and skilled medical practitioner and surgeon in the region, has left a significant void in healthcare. Concerns about the potential impact on the quality of care persist.Amidst these challenges, Dr. Lishaw Ward, a dedicated Kittitian professional, has taken on the role of anaesthetist at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. With a commitment to serving her country, Dr. Ward’s experience and dedication offer a glimmer of hope.Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Ward expressed, “I have had the privilege to serve my country as a medical professional in the past and I have also been able to appreciate the strengths, complexities, challenges and opportunities in health in other countries as well as my own,” in an interview on Monday.While uncertainties persist, professionals like Dr. Ward bring a ray of hope for a more resilient healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis.